The Clark Sisters biopic gave us everything we wanted and more—there was so much to indulge in coupled with the amazing songs we all loved.

We loved it so much, we can’t wait for another Gospel artist to step into the spotlight. Perhaps Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary, Marvin Sapp, The Winans Family or Donald Lawrence will want to tell the saints how their lives were blessed, and what they learned from stepping out of the will of God.

Now we know biopics aren’t easy—it does require a certain level of transparency. Still, there are a number of Gospel artists and groups we’d love to see on the screen.

Here are nine biopics we’d love to see right now. Lifetime, take note!