What did the Golden Globe Awards look like 20 years ago? Well, we’ve got a glimpse.

The Golden Globes airs Sunday, but ahead of the awards, we decided to take a walk down memory lane to see which of our favorite celebs graced the red carpet in 2000 at the 57th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Denzel Washington, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Holly Robinson Peete and were spotted on the Golden Globe Awards red carpet, where both Berry and Washington picked up major awards.

Here is what the awards show looked like 20 years ago.

01 Denzel And Pauletta Washington Washington walked the red carpet at the 57th Annual Golden Globe Awards, where he was nominated for Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama for his role in The Hurricane. Photo by KMazur/WireImage 02 Rubin Carter Rubin Carter, the inspiration behind The Hurricane, also attended the awards. Carter, a former middleweight boxer, was wrongfully convicted of a triple murder at a bar in Patterson, New Jersey. He served almost 20 years in prison before being released. The Hurricane was adapted from his autobiography The Sixteenth Round: From Number 1 Contender To 45472. Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images 03 Denzel Washington Washington later celebrated his won for Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama. Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images 04 Halle Berry Berry posed on the red carpet at the awards show, where she was nominated for her starring role in Introducing Dorothy Dandridge. Photo by KMazur/WireImage 05 Halle Berry And Eric Benet Berry celebrated her win for Best Actress - Miniseries or Television Film with then-boyfriend Eric Benet. The pair married the following year and divorced in 2005. Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc 06 Holly Robinson Peete Holly Robinson Peete arrived at the Golden Globes looking nothing short of flawless. Peete had previously completed 1999's After All and was gearing up for UPN's One on One. Photo by KMazur/WireImage 07 Steve Harris Actor Steve Harris, most notably known for his role in Tyler Perry's Diary of a Mad Black Woman, walked the carpet in 2000. Harris had just appeared in The Mod Squad and would later star in King of the World and The Skulls. Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images 08 Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds and Tracey Edmonds Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds and then-wife Tracey Edmonds walked the carpet. In the late 90s and early 2000s, the pair had expanded their talents into film and television, launching Edmonds Entertainment Group, whic produced Soul Food, Josie and the Pussycats, and BET's College Hill. Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images 09 Michael Michele Actress Michael Michele made an appearance on the Golden Globes red carpet in 2000. Michele had just started ER and the following year would star alongside Will Smith in Ali. Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images 10 Michael Clarke Duncan And Garcelle Beauvais Garcelle Beauvais posed with supporting actor nominee, late actor Michael Clarke Duncan. Duncan was nominated for his role as John Coffey in The Green Mile. Sadly, the actor passed away in 2012 at the age of 54 after suffering a heart attack. Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images 11 Angela Bassett Angela Bassett graced the Golden Globes with her presence, where she looked like a million bucks. Bassett had just appeared in Wes Craven's Music of the Heart, following up her incredible turn in How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images 12 Vivica A. Fox Vivica A. Fox looked like a queen on the red carpet. Fox had just appeared in Teaching Mrs. Tingle and was preparing for Hendrix, a TV movie about Jimi Hendrix. Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images 13 Trina McGee-Davis Our favorite star from Boy Meets World, Trina McGee made an appearance at the awards show. McGee was gearing up for the final season of Boy Meets World, which would end in May 2000. Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

