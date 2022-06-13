The Global Citizen Festival is expanding its reach to The Continent. The annual celebration of global music, meant to benefit causes alleviating poverty and climate change worldwide, has announced Accra, Ghana as its sister city for the 2022 festival in September.

This year’s 10th Anniversary of the Global Citizen Festival, taking place on September 24, will not only highlight a full decade of impact working with the world’s top music artists live from the iconic Global Citizen stage on the Great Lawn in Central Park, New York City, but it will feature a simultaneous show live from Accra, Ghana, making the event a truly global experience with some of the most popular artists from around the world.

“Ghana is honored to host this year’s edition of the Global Citizen Festival,” said H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana. “I look forward to welcoming each and every one of you to Accra, the capital of the country at the center of the world.”

“Together, let us join hands and help accelerate progress towards the realization of the SDGs [Sustainable Development Goals]. We owe it to the next generation to live in a world free from poverty, disease and the degradation of the environment.”

The Independence Arch of Independence Square of Accra, Ghana. Inscribed with the words “Freedom and Justice, AD 1957”, commemorates the independence of Ghana, a first for Sub Saharan Africa.

The Global Citizen partnership could not have come at a more opportune time for the city of Accra, as this year not only marks the 65th anniversary of Ghana’s independence, but the 20th anniversary of the African Union. It also helps amplify the nation’s “Beyond the Return: A decade of African Renaissance – 2020-2030” campaign, which followed up the popular “Year Of Return” in 2019.

The full performer list for the Global Citizen Festival has yet to be announced, but past performers have included the likes of Beyoncé, Chloe X Halle, Tiwa Savage, Lizzo, Migos, Doja Cat, and Burna Boy to name a few.

“We are thrilled to announce Ghana as a sister location for the 10th anniversary of the Global Citizen Festival,” added Michael Sheldrick, Co-Founder and Chief Policy, Impact and Government Affairs Officer of Global Citizen. “Ghana has long been a champion of the SDGs and has seen great success in reducing poverty, building institutions, providing healthcare and education. The country has galvanized the rest of the continent through its strong institutions and decisive leadership, highlighting what can be possible.”

“The world looks towards Ghana as a beacon in what marks its 65th anniversary year of independence, encouraging others to follow suit to end extreme poverty NOW.”