Global Black Excellence: Ghanaian Film And TV Directors Connect With U.S. Entertainment Gurus At ESSENCE Full Circle Festival

Photo by Karl Ferguson Jr.

On the 7th and final day of the ESSENCE Full Circle Festival, attendees participated in a Day of Service to the local Ghanaian community by spending the afternoon with various local non-profit organizations during five separately-themed experiences. Experience themes centered around youth empowerment, women’s health, education and empowerment for girls, entrepreneurship, the creative industry and leadership.

The Conversations with Ghanaian Creatives session saw EFCF attendees participate in an interactive panel discussion with both leading and prospective Ghanaian creatives in the TV and film industries in an exchange of ideas.

Photo by Karl Ferguson Jr.

Ghanaian TV host and producer Ivy Prosper led an insightful conversation with Ghanaian directors Pascal Aka and Nana Kofi Asihene, who each shared some of their experiences, challenges and lessons learned.

Photo by Karl Ferguson Jr.

The panel then went on to engage EFCF attendees including Spotify executive Chaka Zulu, entertainer extraordinaire Doug E. Fresh, entrepreneur and TV personality Yandy Smith, Hollywood talent agent Tracy Christian and celebrity hairstylist Kymm Causly, who each offered insight and expertise on growing brands and expanding audiences.

As the panel came to a close, the group exchanged dialogue about the importance of global collaboration among Black creatives and provided feedback on possible next steps towards fostering future collaborations.

Photo by Karl Ferguson Jr.

For more of everything you missed at the first-ever ESSENCE Full Circle Festival, head back to ESSENCE.com

Share :