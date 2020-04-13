History will be made Wednesday when Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres: Our favorite, Garcelle Beauvais, is bringing a little color to the cast as she’s joining the show this season.

Beauvais, who’s also starring in Coming 2 America this year, told Bravo that she’s “excited and proud” to be joining Real Housewives, adding, “As the first African American housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code.”

Although we won’t know what type of housewife she’ll be just yet, ESSENCE did get its hands on some photos from the season. Here’s just a little hint at what we can expect: