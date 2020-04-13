By Essence ·

History will be made Wednesday when Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres: Our favorite, Garcelle Beauvais, is bringing a little color to the cast as she’s joining the show this season.

Beauvais, who’s also starring in Coming 2 America this year, told Bravo that she’s “excited and proud” to be joining Real Housewives, adding, “As the first African American housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code.”

Although we won’t know what type of housewife she’ll be just yet, ESSENCE did get its hands on some photos from the season. Here’s just a little hint at what we can expect:

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Season:10 -- Pictured: (l-r) Garcelle Beauvais, Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave -- (Photo by: John Tsiavis/Bravo)
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Garcelle Beauvais -- (Photo by: John Tsiavis/Bravo)
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF Beverly Hills -- "The Crown Isn't So Heavy" Episode 1001 -- Pictured: (l-r) Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke -- (Photo by: Kathy Boos/Bravo)
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF Beverly Hills -- "The Crown Isn't So Heavy" Episode 1001 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, Denise Richards -- (Photo by: Kathy Boos/Bravo)
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF Beverly Hills -- "The Crown Isn't So Heavy" Episode 1001 -- Pictured: (l-r) Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais -- (Photo by: Kathy Boos/Bravo)
