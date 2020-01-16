HBO

We’ll have to wait a couple of years, but we have some very good news for Game of Thrones fans.

HBO’s eagerly awaited Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, is likely to arrive in 2022. The network’s programming chief Casey Bloys told Variety at the Television Critics Association tour in Los Angeles on Wednesday that 2022 was his “best guess” for when the series will premiere.

Based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood and co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal, House of the Dragon will take place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tell the story of one of our favorite houses, House Targaryen.

The news comes after HBO nixed another Game of Thrones prequel. The untitled project was set thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, with Martin telling Entertainment Weekly, “There’s no King’s Landing. There’s no Iron Throne. There are no Targaryens—Valyria has hardly begun to rise yet with its dragons and the great empire that it built.”

“We’re dealing with a different and older world and, hopefully, that will be part of the fun of the series,” he added.

House of the Dragon received a full series order back in October, but no other details have been announced. We’re waiiiiiiiiting.

