After Gabrielle Union’s Firing, NBC Will Make Changes ‘If Necessary’

Will NBC hold itself accountable? That’s the question on everyone’s minds after the firing of former celebrity judge Gabrielle Union from their competition reality series America’s Got Talent.

During a recent TV critics Q&A session, NBC entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy gave an update on the network’s investigation of the incident. The executive revealed that the investigation could come to a close at the end of February, adding that changes will be made “if necessary” following the results of the investigation.

“I’m very confident if we learn something…we will put new practices in place if necessary,” Telegdy said. “We certainly take anyone’s critique of what it means to come to work here incredibly seriously. We want to always go after the truth. That’s our culture here, you can ask anyone who works here.”

In December, news broke that Union had been fired from the series after reportedly coming forward about several offensive and racist workplace incidents. The actress was also reportedly told that her hairstyles were often “too Black” for viewers.

SAG-AFTRA is also investigating the situation, telling Deadline in December, “We take issues of workplace health and safety very seriously.”

So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone… you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever ❤ — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 28, 2019

Union spoke up following her controversial departure from America’s Got Talent back in November. In a tweet sent on Nov. 27, the actress thanked her fans for their support.

“So many tears, so much gratitude,” she tweeted. “THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone… you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever.”

Share :