The presence of Black actors in major motion picture roles is not just a controversy that plagues Hollywood. Unfortunately Black actors across the pond are seeing the same challenges when it comes to lack of diversity onscreen and behind the camera—and they have had enough.

Thirty of France’s actors have come out publicly to slam the French film industry, accusing it of confining Black actors along with those originating from North Africa and Asia to stereotypical bit parts.

In an open letter on the eve of the Cesars, also known as the “French Oscars,” they blasted the “invisibility” of minorities both in front of the camera and behind it—similar to the #OscarsSoWhite movement that has called attention to the Academy’s lack of diversity since 2015.

It read that minority “actors, directors and producers were almost invisible” in France.

“Actors of colour are given insignificant parts, which would never justify them getting a Cesar,” the letter continued. “It is time to open the doors and the windows of French cinema. Because talent, like emotion, has no colour.”

The letter also addressed the hypocrisy of an industry that invited Spike Lee to head the jury at the Cannes Film Festival this year while pushing Black creators to the margins in their own home country.

The show itself, held last week, was met with even more controversy, as protesters chanted “Lock up Polanski!” as they tried to storm the theater when Roman Polanski won awards, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design and Best Director for his film, An Officer and a Spy.

The 86-year-old, who did not attend the French ceremony held inside Paris’ Salle Pleyel, pleaded guilty in 1977 to having sex with a 13-year-old girl. Polanski fled the country before he could be sentenced and has been a fugitive ever sence.

Host Florence Foresti shared her thoughts on the wins, posting the word “Disgusted” on her Instagram Story.

