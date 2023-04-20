Frank Ocean Cancels Second Weekend Of Coachella 2023 Performance

Image via Getty/Corbis

Following his performance this past weekend, the enigmatic Frank Ocean has pulled out of his scheduled headlining set at Coachella 2023 on Sunday.

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity,” a representative for the singer made in a statement according to Variety. “On doctor’s advice, Frank is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

Ocean’s set on April 16, featured alternate versions of songs “Novacane,” “Pink + White,” “White Ferrari,” and “Crack Rock,” among others. During his performance, paid homage to his brother Ryan Breaux, who passed away in 2020, as well as teasing the audience that new music may be coming sometime in the future.

The Odd Future affiliate’s performance was met with heavy criticism due to its shortened length, last minute changes, and the fact that it wasn’t shown on the festival’s YouTube stream. “It was chaotic,” Ocean said in a statement. “There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.”

Today’s news marks the second year in a row a Coachella headliner has dropped out. In April 2022, less than two weeks before he was meant to perform, Kanye West also pulled out of the festival.

The Grammy Award-winning entertainer last released new music in 2020 with two songs, “Dear April” and “Cayendo.”