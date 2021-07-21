Five-Time Emmy Nominated Actress Marla Gibbs’ Nearly 50-Year Career In Photos

With a career spanning six decades, comedic actress Marla Gibbs was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday. During the unveiling ceremony in Los Angeles where Gibbs was joined by friends, family, and producer Norman Lear who created the show that would launch the 90-year-old into stardom, she told those gathered, “I never thought it would happen, but here it is.”

Gibbs is most well-known for her role as George Jefferson’s maid, Florence Johnston, on the CBS sitcom The Jeffersons, which she played from 1975-1985, but the Chicago native began her acting career in film two years prior. Since 1973, Gibbs has starred in a number of movies (Lost & Found, The Brothers), been cast as a serious regular in various TV shows (The Hughleys, Station 19), and made countless guest appearances on sitcoms and TV dramas up through 2021 (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, A Black Lady Sketch Show).

While it’s hard to capture a 48-year career in one article, click below to see some of Gibbs most memorable performances and appearances over the years.