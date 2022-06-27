First Look: Watch The Trailer For New Hallmark Film ‘Unthinkably Good Things’

Courtesy of Hallmark

Today, Hallmark Movies and Mysteries released the trailer for Unthinkably Good Things. Presented by Mahogany the television special is set for release on August 28.

Starring Karen Pittman, Joyful Drake, Erica Ash, Lance Gross, Jermaine Love and Luca Seta, the Terri J. Vaughn-directed film focuses on its main character Allison, who is in need of the love and support of her two friends as she faces a crossroads in her life and career.

Courtesy of Hallmark

During a visit in Tuscany, each woman reexamines the state of their own lives and relationships. While they have different personalities and perspectives, they know each other’s truths and help to make life-changing decisions. Between the good wine, delicious food, a healthy serving of romance, set against the beautiful backdrop of Tuscany the three women relish in the importance of friendship and inspire each other to make this next season the best one yet and to take the leap to pursue the life and loves they have always wanted.

“Mahogany is a beloved brand by millions of consumers around the world and we are thrilled to bring the brand to life on screen with this first new movie,” Toni Judkins, Crown Media’s senior vice president of programming development, said in a statement in, according to Variety. “We are committed to telling beautiful, emotionally rich, authentic stories that show Black women experiencing the joys of love through romance, sisterhood and community.”

Korin D. Williams, Monique Nash, and Cristina Giubbetti serve as executive producers for Unthinkably Good Things, along with producer David Wulf. Written by Cas Sigers-Beedles, the film is produced for Hallmark Mahogany by Crown Media Production.

Check out the trailer for Unthinkably Good Things below.