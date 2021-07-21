First-Timers Going for the Gold

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

A year ago, the Olympic future for -hundreds of athletes hung in the -balance as the world tried to protect its citizens from the COVID-19 virus. Sports seemed like the last thing on anyone’s mind as the Tokyo Olympics faced uncertainty and were eventually postponed.

This summer, the games will go on—but with a different format than previous years. Spectators from abroad will not be allowed to attend the international multisport event, which takes place July 23 to August 8 in Japan.

Despite the unusual circumstances, athletes who saw their dream deferred in 2020 won’t have that happen again as they get ready to compete as part of Team USA. Meet eight Black women—all first-time Olympic hopefuls—whose goal is to make America proud at the Summer Games.