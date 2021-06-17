First Look: ‘We Got Love Teyana and Iman’

Getty Images

Your favorite sexy, romantic hilarious couple is back again for another look into their family life. Millennial power couple Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert will star in their own docuseries on E! titled We Got Love Teyana & Iman. This raw, candid, and authentic series will follow the husband-and-wife duo as they parent their daughters Junie B and Baby Rue, balance their social lives with family and friends and keep the coin coming with business and entrepreneurial ventures.

According to the official show description, We Got Love Teyana & Iman grants viewers “unprecedented access” into the Shumperts’ lives as a unit “never-before-seen in a celebrity docuseries” until this moment. While they put their family first, Teyana and Iman work together to build an empire out of ambition and love as they adjust to their “new normal.”

The series, produced by STXAlternative, isn’t the couple’s first appearance on television together. In 2018, VH1 premiered Teyana & Iman which chronicled their lives as successful creatives, husband and wife and parents to their daughter Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., who we all know as Junie.

We Got Love Teyana & Iman doesn’t premiere until Thursday, September 2, but a special half-hour first-look of the series will air on Sunday, June 20 at 10 pm ET/PT. Until then, check out the teaser for the show below.