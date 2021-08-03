First Look: ‘Queen Sugar’ Season 6

Today, the Oprah Winfrey Network announced that the critically acclaimed drama series Queen Sugar is returning for its sixth season on Tuesday, September 7 at 8 pm EST/PT on OWN.

Created and executive produced by the award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay, the new season of the show aims to tie together some of the loose ends left during the previous season’s finale earlier this year. In anticipation of the series return, a trailer has been released, showing the Bordelon family attempting to reclaim a normal way of living after the pandemic.

In an interview with TV Fanatic, director Lisa France spoke to some things to look out for in the series’ sixth season. She hinted that there is turmoil regarding the Bordelon family’s land, which the three siblings inherited at the beginning of the inaugural season of the series. “As always, the land is under attack, and a lot of sh-t goes down. You’re in for a ride,” France stated. “I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything like it, ever, what we’re going to see this year. No, nothing like this.”

Outside of the obvious, there is much to look forward to in season 6, including the addition of four new cast members – Tammy Townsend, Marquis Rodriguez, McKinley Freeman, and Paula Jai Parker. Further, as Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) and Darla (Bianca Lawson) prepare to welcome a new baby, Nova (Rutina Wesley) continues to be an advocate against corruption in the police department, and Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardener) faces a decision that will prove to be life changing. As the season progresses, “Queen Sugar” gives many the opportunity to witness the triumph amongst tribulations, and one family’s ability to persevere – regardless of life’s challenges.

Season 6 of “Queen Sugar” will definitely be one to remember. If you’re looking to familiarize yourself with previous episodes, seasons 1 through 4 are currently streaming on HULU. Season 5 has yet to become available on the platform, but can be purchased on Amazon. Check out the season 6 trailer below.