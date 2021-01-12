First Look: “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” Returns To OWN January 30th

READ MORE LESS

Love & Marriage: Huntsville is the show that made many of us take a closer look at what’s happening in Alabama, and now we can’t stop watching. Lucky for us, our favorite couples from Huntsville are back.

The show, which focuses on three real estate power couples dedicated to helping their community while balancing the everyday struggles of life and love, returns with new episodes starting Saturday, January 30 at 9/8c.

The upcoming season picks up in a post-pandemic world, with the Black Lives Matter movement and the coronavirus pandemic taking center stage in the drama. The couples navigate everything from family woes, to relationship-building during the pandemic, and even, the dissolution of a marriage. And there’s more than enough ups and downs in between.

As you wait to tune in to see these real-life friends get candid about love, marriage and business, here’s your first look at the next season of the show. Catch up on Season 1 and Season 2 of Love & Marriage: Huntsville through the Discovery+ app.