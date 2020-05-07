First Look: Gina Prince-Bythewood’s ‘The Old Guard’ Heads To Netflix This Summer

Gina Prince-Bythewood is once again making cinematic magic.

Netflix is giving fans a first glimpse at exclusive photos for Prince-Bythewood’s (Love & Basketball, The Secret Life of Bees, Beyond the Lights) latest project, The Old Guard.

The action-packed thriller, which debuts July 10 on the global entertainment hub, is about an ancient warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron) and her squad of fellow immortals as they work to save the world from destruction.

When the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission, it’s up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.

Kiki Layne, director Gina Prince-Bythewood (center) and Charlize Theron on the set of The Old Guard. ((Photo: Aimee Spinks/NetflixAI ©2020)

The Old Guard (2020) From left: Marwan Kenzari as Joe, Matthias Schoenaerts as Booker, Charlize Theron as Andy, Luca Marinelli as Nicky and Kiki Layne as Nile. (Photo: Aimee Spinks/NetflixAI ©2020)

The Old Guard (2020) From top: Matthias Schoenaerts, Luca Marinelli and Charlize Theron. (Photo: Aimee Spinks/NetflixAI ©2020)

The Old Guard, which is based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka, also stars Marwan Kenzari, Matthias Schoenaerts and Chiwetel Ejiofor.