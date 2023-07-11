FIRST LOOK: LaKeith Stanfield’s Apple TV+ Horror Series ‘The Changeling’ Sets Premiere Date

Photo Credit: Apple TV+

Today, Apple TV+ today released a first look at The Changeling, an upcoming drama starring and executive produced by Academy Award-nominee LaKeith Stanfield.

The eight-part series based on the acclaimed best-selling book of the same name by Victor LaValle, will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Friday, September 8, 2023 on Apple TV+, followed by one episode weekly through October 13.

The Changeling is a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City that many people didn’t know existed. In addition to Stanfield, the series stars Clark Backo, Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson, and special guest star Malcolm Barrett.

Written and adapted by showrunner and executive producer Kelly Marcel, The Changeling is directed and executive produced by Melina Matsoukas. The series is produced by Apple Studios and Annapurna. Megan Ellison, Patrick Chu and Ali Krug are executive producers alongside LaValle, Stanfield, David Knoller, and Jonathan van Tulleken. Sue Naegle and David Wolkis also serve as executive producer, with Khaliah Neal as co-executive producer.

See the first look photos of The Changeling below.

