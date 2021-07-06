Loading the player…

Break out the waist beads and wristbands, it’s officially festival season.

Festivals across the nation have resumed scheduling a number of live concert sets from some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop, R&B, and Soul music. They’ve also tapped a number of up-and-comers and legacy acts to offer something unexpected to crowds this summer.

Festivals offer the opportunity to have whatever type of artistic experience you want. Participate in community service and learn about the environment in D.C., sit out on the grass and take in a house music line-up in a community park in Chicago or express your love for everyone’s favorite hot girl from the steps in Philadelphia.

Not quite ready to pop all the way outside? There are a number of virtual experiences to help your living room feel like the V.I.P. lounge you deserve to be in, including our very own 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture which took place over two weekends this year.

See fifteen festivals we are looking forward to pulling up to this year below.