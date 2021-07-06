Break out the waist beads and wristbands, it’s officially festival season.
Festivals across the nation have resumed scheduling a number of live concert sets from some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop, R&B, and Soul music. They’ve also tapped a number of up-and-comers and legacy acts to offer something unexpected to crowds this summer.
Festivals offer the opportunity to have whatever type of artistic experience you want. Participate in community service and learn about the environment in D.C., sit out on the grass and take in a house music line-up in a community park in Chicago or express your love for everyone’s favorite hot girl from the steps in Philadelphia.
Not quite ready to pop all the way outside? There are a number of virtual experiences to help your living room feel like the V.I.P. lounge you deserve to be in, including our very own 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture which took place over two weekends this year.
See fifteen festivals we are looking forward to pulling up to this year below.
01
ESSENCE Festival of Culture
Our second weekend of wellness, style, and music has come to an end but you can still catch all of the panels and concerts online here
.
02
All For One Music Festival
The fitness platform will be offering three days of non-stop new content for subscribers including tracks from Wizkid, James Blake, and Nas and behind-the-scenes footage.
03
Rolling Loud Festival (Miami)
The Gen-Z favorite will feature performances from Flo Milli, City Girls, A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti and more.
04
Caribbean Beach Fest
Dexta Daps, Lyrikal and more will be celebrating the return of outside at Coney Island.
05
Lollapalooza
Rico Nasty, Freddie Gibbs, Tyler The Creator, Roddy Rich and the Da Baby are pulling up to this Windy City staple.
06
Governor’s Ball
The revelry has moved from Randall’s Island to Citifield.
07
Broccoli City Festival
The all-ages DC festival with environmental roots will feature performances from Lucky Daye, Lil Baby, Snoh Aalegra, Moneybagg Yo, Justin Skye,and more.
08
One MusicFest
This Atlanta festival is the only place you can catch newcomers like Masego, and Tiana Major9 paired with The Isley Brothers.
09
Sprite Concert Series
Saweetie and Big Latto will touch the stage at this legendary series of rap shows.
10
Lights On Festival
Co-headliner H.E.R. curated the acts on this bill including Erykah Badu, Bryson Tiller, Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla Sign, and Kiana Lede.
11
Made in America Festival
Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Tinashe are among those tapped to appear on the legendary Rocky steps in Center City this year.
12
Music Midtown Festival
Tierra Whack, and 21 Savage are among the performers popping up in Piedmont Park this September.
13
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Big Freedia, Lizzo, Ledisi, and more will be bringing magic to the Bayou.
14
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Big Freedia, Lizzo, Ledisi, and more will be bringing magic to the Bayou.
15
Newark Arts Festival
This visual arts festival has displayed the work of some contemporary heavyweights including ESSENCE cover artist Bisa Butler.
TOPICS: EF21_PP