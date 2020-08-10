Our prayers have been answered. It looks like we actually will have some TV programming to watch this fall.

After being delayed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, season four of FX’s Fargo is scheduled to premiere on September 27. The season was originally scheduled to premiere on April 19, but of course, like with many other things, COVID-19 had other plans.

Season four of Fargo is set in Kansas City in 1950. It stars actor Chris Rock as the head of a Black crime family, who trades his youngest son to his enemy, Donatello Fadda, the head of the Italian mafia.

The role marks a dramatic turn for Rock, who is known as one of the best comedians of this generation. It also marks Rock’s first regular TV series role in more than a decade — but first as the lead role. He previously served as an executive producer on FX’s Totally Biased With W. Kamau Bell in 2012.

“I was shocked,” the comedian said earlier this year during a Television Critics Association press tour about being asked to star in Fargo. Rock added that he thought the executive producer was calling about hosting a charity project.

“I did not think in my wildest dreams it was to be on the show,” he said. “I was pleasantly surprised.”

The 11-episode season will air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and then arrive the following day on Hulu.