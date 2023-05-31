Exclusive: ABC Unveils The Official Trailer For ‘The Wonder Years’ Season Two

Courtesy of ABC

Today, ABC released the trailer for the highly-anticipated second season of The Wonder Years, which was inspired by the beloved series of the same name.

The Wonder Years is an original coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, spotlighting the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way.

The second season of the Peabody Award-winning show stars Don Cheadle, narrating the series as an older Dean Williams, Elisha “EJ” Williams as young Dean Williams, Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil as Cory Long and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons.

Lee Daniels, Saladin K. Patterson, Bob Daily and Jacque Edmonds Cofer serve as executive producers. Patterson also serves as showrunner. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Season two of The Wonder Years, premieres Wednesday, June 14th at 9pm ET on ABC, with all episodes of the first season available for streaming on Hulu.

Take a look at the trailer below.