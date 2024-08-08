EXCLUSIVE: OWN Announces Return Of ‘Love & Marriage: Detroit’

Courtesy Warner Bros.

The Oprah Winfrey Network has officially announced that the hit series Love & Marriage: Detroit is set to return for a thrilling new season. Premiering on Saturday, September 7, the show will follow immediately after the season finale of its sister franchise, Love & Marriage: Huntsville.

This season, viewers will be reacquainted with the dynamic lives of three influential African-American couples in Detroit – Russell and Kolby Harris, Brandon and Kristina Bowman Smith, and Anthony and Dr. LaToya Thompson. The couples are deeply rooted in their community and are committed to thriving amidst the city’s burgeoning resurgence. The series will also introduce two new couples, the Dobines and the Samuels, whose arrivals promise to shake up the group’s dynamics.

The Harris’ have been married for four years and are parents to a young daughter, with a second child on the way. Russell, a dedicated pastor and non-profit leader with Soar Detroit, is eager to expand their family further, while Kolby, a rising social media influencer, is hesitant about having more children. The couple faces the challenge of aligning their future visions and managing parenting roles, especially as Kolby feels she bears the brunt of discipline. With Russell’s hands full revitalizing a newly purchased gym, the Harris family’s journey will be one of compromise and communication.

‘Love &Marriage: Detroit’ Meet the Harrises.

Yet, the Smiths, who have been married for 12 years, are navigating a turbulent phase in their relationship. With two young daughters and a recent separation, Kristina, a Detroit-based stylist and influencer, is re-evaluating her life as a potential single mother. Brandon, who runs the Star Factory artist development program, has struggled to balance his career and family life, contributing to their marital strife. A break-in at the Star Factory becomes a pivotal moment for the couple, forcing them to consider whether they can mend their relationship and work together to rebuild their lives.

‘Love &Marriage: Detroit’ Meet the Smiths.

Similarly, the Thompsons have a 15-year marriage and three children. Anthony, associated with Live Nation and a production studio owner, often feels overshadowed by LaToya’s success as a physical therapist and owner of Opulence Wines. This season, LaToya grapples with work/life balance and “mommy guilt,” while Anthony expands his men’s organization to offer a space for men to discuss their struggles.

‘Love & Marriage: Detroit’ Meet the Thompsons.

The second season of the hit show will also welcome two new couples, Marcel and Kimberly Dobine and Bravo and Lakeita Samuels. The Dobine’s, married for eight years with two children, join the series bringing a bit of color to the group. Kimberly, an event planner and founder of Posh & Popular, and Marcel, who works in the mortgage industry, face communication challenges. Their friendship with the Thompsons contrasts with Kimberly’s rocky past with Kristina, hinting at potential conflicts that could disrupt the group.

The Samuels on the other hand, are high school sweethearts, together for 20 years and married for six, bring a fresh yet familiar presence to the show. Bravo, a hospitality entrepreneur, and Lakeita, a social service manager, grapple with Bravo’s demanding career and late hours. Lakeita’s desire for a more present partner clashes with her husband’s drive to secure their family’s financial future.

As these couples navigate the complexities of love, ambition, and personal growth, viewers will be drawn into their captivating journeys. “As a Detroit native, I’m so proud to celebrate the city I love and its culture, while bringing viewers some amazing stories of family bonds and deep, complex friendships in an always-evolving community,” Creator and Executive Producer of Love & Marriage: Detroit Carlos King, tells ESSENCE. “I’m excited for Love & Marriage viewers to get to know our new Detroit couples and see what their fan favorites have been up to since last season!”

Watch below for the teaser for the upcoming season.

Article continues after video.

Mark your calendars for the season premiere on September 7 and prepare for an emotional rollercoaster every Saturday at 8/7c on OWN. Don’t miss the return of ‘Love & Marriage: Detroit’—where relationships are tested, and the bonds of love and marriage are put to the ultimate test.