Let's Get Lit: Essence Top 15 Picks For Summer 2024

Nothing says summer like a warm sunny day, a cool breeze, and a few good beach reads. And, Essence’s top 15 picks for summer are sure to exceed expectations. Whether you’re in the mood for a motivational faith-based book like Priscilla Shirer’s I Surrender All, or if you want to delve into historical fiction novels like Essie Chambers’ Swift River and Tiya Miles’ Night Flyer, Essence has you covered, and this list includes a diverse spectrum of genres that will surely keep you engaged and entertained all summer long.

How To Tell The Truth by Preston Perry (May 21st, 2024)

Author Preston Perry is not in the business of arguing about faith and religion. On the contrary, he’s allowing his own personal testimony to speak for itself. In his new book, How To Tell The Truth: The Story of How God Saved Me To Win Hearts-Not Just Arguments, Perry gets real about his journey from being a broken inner-city Chicago teen to evangelizing and encouraging others to pursue God, and release their fears about ministry and a life filled with being of service to God and others.

Blood & Fury by Justina Ireland and Tessa Gratton (May 14th, 2024)

From two New York Times bestselling authors comes a thrilling sequel to the Chaos & Flame adventures. If you’re a fan of Game of Thrones or Avatar: the Last Airbender, you will love this teen and young adult fantasy fiction novel.

Allow Me To Introduce Myself by Onyi Nwabineli (May 23rd, 2024)

In this timely contemporary novel, author Onyi Nwabineli does not shy away from some of the dangerous pitfalls of social media and the negative impact that it can have on family dynamics. Ever since she was a small child, Anuri’s life has been marketed and showcased online by her influencer stepmother. But, now that she’s older, she decides to take a stand against her younger sibling being exploited on social media. Allow Me To Introduce Myself is a definite must-read as it diplomatically counters the presumed glittery benefits of perpetually showcasing childhood online.

The Secret Keeper of Main Street by Trisha R. Thomas (June 4th, 2024)

The newest novel by bestselling author Trisha R. Thomas (Nappily Ever After) is a spell-binding novel that encapsulates readers from the onslaught. Set in a small, yet prosperous town in Mendol, Oklahoma during the 1950s, The Secret Keeper of Main Street centers Bailey Dowery, a gifted Black dressmaker to the wives and daughters of oil tycoons and businessmen that happens to “see things”. And, while her aunt Charlene warns her that it’s best to “stay out of White folks’ business, if they promise to keep things confidential, Bailey will give them “insight” about personal matters in their lives. Though the town of Mendol is a well-put-together on the surface, all is not what it seems.

Swift River by Essie Chambers (June 4th, 2024)

In her debut novel, former BET executive Essie Chambers crafts a riveting tale that centers Diamond Newberry, a Black biracial young woman who begins to unearth the generational history of her family and the legacy of the “sundown town” centered within the book. What’s most impactful about this story is that it dispels the myth that sundown towns only existed in the South. Swift River takes a deep dive into the psychological and historical trauma that accompanied living and navigating in a “sundown town”, family secrets, and more.

Louder Than Words by Lexi Underwood and Ashley Woodfolk (June 4th, 2024)

Louder Than Words is the perfect summer read for tweens and younger teens. Co-written by bestselling author Ashley Woodfolk and actress Lexi Underwood, Louder Than Words showcases positive representations of protest for teenage audiences. This book highlights themes such as art as protest and the impact that inspirational protest can have on the world. This young adult novel is geared towards ages 12 and up, and has been dubbed by Teen Vogue as comparable to a new age rendition of “Gossip Girl”.

Negotiating While Black by Dimali Peterman (June 4th, 2024)

Author Damali Peterman knows a thing or two about the art of negotiation. As a highly-sought after lawyer, mediator, and mom, Peterman has seen the benefits of negotiation first hand. With her newest book Negotiating While Black: Be Who You Are To Get What You Want, Peterman wants people of all backgrounds to understand that negotiating doesn’t just happen in boardrooms, but in every area of life. With this book, Peterman shares practical tips how to leverage your authenticity and personality when it comes to negotiation. What sets this book about negotiation apart from others, is its emphasis on applying negotiation in every-day real life through a lens multiculturalism and the unique ways in which negotiation varies depending on the setting. This book is a must-read for a vast spectrum of demographics from moms to teachers, to business owners and beyond.

We Refuse: A Forceful History of Black Resistance by Kellie Carter Jackson (June 4th, 2024)

Hailed by The Millions and Ms. Magazine as a “Most Anticipated Book of 2024”, We Refuse: A Forceful History of Black Resistance, historian Kellie Carter Jackson’s book delves into the many unique ways that Black people, particularly Black women claimed autonomy over their mind, body and soul. “Carter Jackson urges us to move past this false choice and to recognize the breadth of Black resistance, including the use of force—from work stoppages and property destruction to armed revolt—which has played a pivotal part in securing freedom and justice for Black people since the days of the American and Haitian Revolutions.”

One of Our Kind by Nicola Yoon (June 11th, 2024)

From New York Times bestselling author, Nicola Yoon, comes the thrilling novel One of Our Kind, which centers themes of race, privilege and liberty in America. When the Williams family moves into a posh and planned Black utopia community, they expect to find like-minded individuals fighting for social justice and equality. Instead, Jasmyn finds that the people of the utopia are so satisfied with their privilege and access, that they seem de-sensitized and disconnected from reality. She soon finds out that there is something much more sinister and calculated happening by the founders of the “community”.

Night Flyer: Harriet Tubman and the Faith Dreams of a Free People by Tiya Miles (June 18th)

Activist Harriet Tubman is often presented one-dimensionally, but with this new historical book, author Tiya Miles offers a fresh and nuanced perspective on the persona of Tubman that popular culture likes to portray. Edited by Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Night Flyer showcases Tubman as a woman of extraordinary faith, her unwavering commitment and service to freeing and empowering people, and her unique acts of heroism. Additionally, Night Flyer is a part of the Significations Series, which “pairs authors and historians with Black historical figures to re-examine their lives and legacy through new lenses.”

Love and Whiskey by Fawn Weaver (June 18th, 2024)

Not only is businesswoman Fawn Weaver the founder of the highly successful brand Uncle Nearest, but she is also a bestselling author of the forthcoming book Love & Whiskey. Love & Whiskey chronicles the legacy of the first known Black master distiller of whiskey, Nearest Green, and his friendship and mentorship with Jack Daniels. Love & Whiskey chronicles Green’s life while delving even deeper into little known facts about Green’s life.

Magic Enuff: Poems by Tara M. Stringfellow (June 25th, 2024)

In this mesmerizing poetry collection, Stringfellow weaves a beautiful tapestry around poignant themes such as Black Southern womanhood, femininity, and the bonds that women within a family share. According to the release, “Each poem asks how we can heal and sustain relationships with people, systems, and ourselves.”

I’ve Been To The Mountaintop by Martin Luther King Jr. (July 2nd, 2024)

On July 2nd, the third book in the Essential Speeches of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., will become available from the Martin Luther King Jr. library. Published exclusively by Harper Collins, the timely book will feature “I’ve Been To The Mountaintop” and will include a foreword by Eric D. Tidwell, Esq, who works with the King Estate, and an afterword by Mandy Bowman, the founder of Official Black Wall Street.

A Passionate Mind in Relentless Pursuit: the Vision of Mary McLeod Bethune by Noliwe Rooks (July 23rd, 2024)

Authored by Noliwe Rooks, Professor and Chairman of Africana Studies at Brown University, A Passionate Mind takes a deep dive into the life and contributions of trailblazing educator, civil rights activist, and philanthropist, Mary McLeod Bethune. As an educator, McLeod Bethune played a pivotal role in fighting for social and educational justice and even founded Bethune Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida. With this book, Rooks “Highlights Bethune’s strategic approach and her tireless efforts to uplift Black women and girls, showcasing her as a significant figure in the quest for political and social freedom in America.”

A Pair of Wings by Carole Hopson (August 20th, 2024)

A Pair of Wings is an inspirational tale about the real-life Black aviatrix, Bessie Coleman. Though a daughter to a woman who was born into slavery, Coleman had aspirations of being a pilot from the time of her youth. As fate would have it, Coleman gained the financial backing of two wealthy Black men, Robert Abbott and Jesse Binga. Abbott, the publisher of the Chicago Defender, became her mentor and began to highlight and showcase Coleman’s piloting adventures. Unable to get flight training in the US as a Black woman, Bessie learned French and began training in France and Europe, eventually becoming one of the most famed pilots of her time. Details about her personal and professional life are indepthly explored A Pair of Wings. You will adore this read if you loved Hidden Figures, The Great Circle, and I Was Amelia Earhart!