Mark Your Calendars: ESSENCE Fest Is Coming To Hulu!

The 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture is just days away and if you thought the surprises were over, think again.



We are excited to officially announce that for the first time ever, select ESSENCE Festival musical performances and programming will be available to livestream only on Hulu. Yes, you read that right: Hulu will be the official streaming destination of the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. This also marks the first time ever that ESSENCE has made programming from its iconic Festival available on any streaming platform.

Select daytime programming and musical performances from the ESSENCE Festival evening concert series will be available exclusively to Hulu SVOD subscribers at no additional cost*. The “ESSENCE FEST PRIMETIME” livestream will run on the platform July 1 – 3 from 7:00pm – 11:59pm CT.

Hulu will also have a special presence on-site at the Festival, providing guests with an immersive experience at “The Rink @ The Hulu Motel—a roller skating rink filled with activations, giveaways, refreshments and more. Skaters will also be treated to live performances by DJ OHSO and DJ DIAMOND KUTS. The three-day activation will be open July 1-3 from 12:00pm – 7:00pm to guests 21+ at the New Orleans Civic Theatre.

This announcement comes on the heels of the news that The Walt Disney Company will be the exclusive entertainment sponsor of the 2022 ESSENCE Festival, expanding on a decade-long partnership. This year, The Walt Disney Company invites Festival attendees to experience “The Power of Joy” and the many ways Black joy reflects itself at Disney and the communities it touches. Fans will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in culture-defining storytelling, engage in unforgettable entertainment and interact with some of today’s biggest stars and from across the Company’s iconic brands, including: ABC, ABC News, Disney+, Disneyland Resort, Disney Cruise Line, Disney Television Studios, Disney Studios Content, ESPN, FX, Freeform, Hulu, Marvel Studios, National Geographic, Onyx Collective, Pixar and Walt Disney World Resort.

For more information on all things 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, visit the official website HERE. See you in NOLA!

*Requires Hulu or Hulu (No Ads) base plan subscription. Live content access available 7/1/22 through 7/3/22 from 7:00 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. CT only.