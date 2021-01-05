Our 10 Favorite Books By Eric Jerome Dickey

Today the world mourns the loss of a literary giant, but there is comfort in knowing Eric Jerome Dickey‘s words live on in his novels.

In 1994, Dickey, who passed away on January 3 due to complications from a long illness, published his first short story, “Thirteen.” Over the next 27 years, the author went on to publish more than 30 novels, novellas, and short stories.

Dickey’s books have been translated into French, Polish, and Japanese, turned into touring plays, and are lauded across England, France, Great Britain, and the Caribbean. His depictions of contemporary African-American life throughout the ’90s and 2000s earned him a nomination for Storyteller of the Year at the 1st annual ESSENCE Literary Awards. We know his books will continue to be read and praised for years to come.

As we remember Dickey, we also recall the bestselling novels that touched our spirit, while sparking curiosity and conversation among readers. Here are 10 that top our list.