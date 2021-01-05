Our 10 Favorite Books By Eric Jerome Dickey

Today the world mourns the loss of a literary giant, but there is comfort in knowing Eric Jerome Dickey‘s words live on in his novels.
In 1994, Dickey, who passed away on January 3 due to complications from a long illness, published his first short story, “Thirteen.” Over the next 27 years, the author went on to publish more than 30 novels, novellas, and short stories.
Dickey’s books have been translated into French, Polish, and Japanese, turned into touring plays, and are lauded across England, France, Great Britain, and the Caribbean. His depictions of contemporary African-American life throughout the ’90s and 2000s earned him a nomination for Storyteller of the Year at the 1st annual ESSENCE Literary Awards. We know his books will continue to be read and praised for years to come.
As we remember Dickey, we also recall the bestselling novels that touched our spirit, while sparking curiosity and conversation among readers. Here are 10 that top our list.
TOPICS: Books eric jerome dickey
01
Milk in My Coffee
This 1999 New York Times bestseller explored the physical and emotional complexities of interracial relationships in a way that caused controversy but also sparked a number of important conversations.
02
Liar’s Game
Liar’s Game earned Dickey an NAACP Image Award in the category of Outstanding Literary Work and reached #1 on the “Blackboard Bestsellers List thanks to its relatable characters and the passion that ensues when a seemingly perfect couple’s secrets come to light.
03
Cheaters
Cheaters was named “Blackboard Book of the Year” in 2000 for its layered exploration of infidelity via a wide variety of characters.
04
Before We Were Wicked
This passionate prequel made our list of books
we couldn’t wait to read in the spring of 2018 thanks to the premise of a one night stand that turns out to rather hard to quit.
07
The Other Woman
When this novel was published, we raved, “Perennial New York Times bestselling author Eric Jerome Dickey has done it again.” The enticing look at how a husband’s betrayal upends his otherwise mundane marriage earned the author yet another NAACP Image Award.
08
Thieves’ Paradise
This story that combines con artists’ looking for love as they hustle to survive by any means necessary was a natural page-turner out of the gate.
10
Between Lovers
If you’ve ever found yourself running back to an ex you let go of after a long-term relationship, you know the struggle of the characters in this bestseller.