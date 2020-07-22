Are Drew Sidora And LaToya Ali Joining ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’?

There might be two new peaches appearing on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

According to Us Weekly, songstress Drew Sidora and Canadian YouTube star LaToya Ali may be joining the cast for season 13. Blogger B Scott was the first to spill the beans.

Sidora would be the third actress to join the cast after Kenya Moore and Kim Fields, who’s no longer on the Bravo reality series. She’s starred in That’s So Raven, The Game, Hindsight and the record breaking VH1 film, CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story. She would also be the third singer to become a series regular after fan favorite Kandi Burruss and season 11 cast member Shamari DeVoe, who’s no longer on the series.

Ali, who goes by the handle LaToya Forever on YouTube, is based in Atlanta and has grown her following to 1.46 million subscribers.

The speculations about their appointments comes amid news of Eva Marcille’s department and suspicions that Nene Leakes might be leaving the popular franchise.

Leakes’s manager, Steve Grossman, said that the reality star is still discussing the possibility of returning to the network.”It is absolutely not true that Nene has been fired from RHOA,” he told Us. “Furthermore, it was made abundantly clear prior that she will always be welcome on the series as long as she wants to be.

Bravo has not made an official statement about cast appointments for the upcoming season, but ESSENCE did reach out.