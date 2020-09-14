Dionne Warwick Makes Surprise Appearance During Patti LaBelle & Gladys Knight’s Verzuz Battle

What’s better than a Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle’s Verzuz battle? A Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle’s Verzuz battle with a third musical giant making a surprise guest appearance: Dionne Warwick.

Sunday’s timeless celebration of music saw two icons — Knight and LaBelle — sit down to belt out their most beloved hits, while talking about their legendary careers.

The ladies sang a large variety of songs, including “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me”, “Stir It Up”, “Midnight Train To Georgia” and “Over The Rainbow,” all before being joined by Warwick to collectively perform a rendition of “That’s What Friends Are For.” The three also sang their cover of Karyn White’s “Superwoman.”

Gladys Knight #Verzuz Patti LaBelle – The full song list. pic.twitter.com/YlOgF5Fnb3 — Dee Windt (@billboardcritic) September 14, 2020

The battle or celebration of music, organized by Verzuz founder’s Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, took place at Philadelphia’s Fillmore Theater, yet again solidifying Verzuz’s place in music culture.

It also shed light on some of their iconic songs. For example, LaBelle shared how she had no idea what the French lyrics to her 1974 song “Lady Marmalade” meant until after it was released.

“We didn’t know what it meant. We didn’t really know. It just sounded good,” LaBelle said on Sunday night. “I was a young girl. I had no clue…but we found out.”

Although no official numbers have been released about a half a million people tuned in Sunday night to watch the two women go head to head.