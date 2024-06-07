WATCH: Dionne Brown, Candice Carty-Williams, and Bellah Talk Bringing Imperfect Black Characters To The Screen With 'Queenie'

The author and actresses behind the messy story of mental health and self-discovery discuss the beauty and chaos of 'Queenie,' now streaming on Hulu.

READ MORE LESS

Candice Carty-Williams’ award-winning novel Queenie, telling the story of an embattled 25-year-old British Jamaican woman from South London discovering herself and navigating a quarter-life crisis, has been brought to life from the page to the screen by Onyx Collective.

The series, a second coming-of-age dramedy follows the titular character (portrayed by Dionne Brown) as she goes on a dubious – and sometimes, dark – journey of self-discovery in an attempt to get over a crushing breakup with her white long-term boyfriend.

ESSENCE caught up with Williams, Brown, and newcomer Bellah on a guided trip through South London, tracing the steps of the fictional Queenie, learning all about the Caribbean culture in Brixton and Peckham, and gaining insight on the character motivations and layered themes examined over the show’s 8 episodes. More on that to come…

All episodes of Queenie are now streaming on HULU.