WATCH: Denzel Washington Stars In The Exciting New Trailer For ‘Gladiator II’

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Denzel Washington will star in the upcoming Gladiator II, set for release on November 22. The exciting trailer also hit the internet today, building anticipation for Ridley Scott’s follow-up of the first film, which received five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist.

Article continues after video.

Washington appears alongside Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, and Connie Nielsen. The iconic actor will portray Macrinus, a power broker who keeps a stable of gladiators. He works as an arms dealer and provides food and oil to the armies in Europe.

Scott directed Gladiator II from a script written by David Scarpa. Scott, Lucy Fisher, David Franzoni, Michael Pruss and Douglas Wick serve as producers, with Walter Parkes, Laurie MacDonald, and Aiden Elliott as the film’s executive producers.

Take a look at the trailer for Gladiator II above.