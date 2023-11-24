Davido’s 2023 A.W.A.Y. Festival Connects Culture Through Music

Photo Credit: PWP Studio

The multi-platinum global superstar Davido headlined the (A.W.A.Y.) Are We African Yet? Festival at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on November 18. Featuring some of the biggest artists that the genre of Afrobeats has to offer, this event brought a fusion of chart-topping sounds to the stage for a night of unforgettable performances.

Sponsored by Martell Cognac, this festival was created to promote and foster cultural exportation and collaboration between Africa and the rest of world. The evening included electrifying sets from Davido himself, along with musicians such as E Cool, King Promise, Lo Jay, Mayor Kun, Musa Keys, Spinall, TXC, and Victony.

Following the phenomenal production, Davido expressed his excitement with a post on social media. “A.W.A.Y. Fest was a MOVIE!!!⁣,” he wrote. “One of the most magical nights of my life, selling out @StateFarmArena with my family and friends is what we do this for. TIMELESS moments.⁣ ⁣ If you were there in Atlanta, you witnessed history, if you missed it… we may be working on something massive for 2024 so stay tapped in!”

In addition to the concert, Martell Cognac provided a unique experience for select guests that featured cocktails such as the French 75, the Swift & Ginger, the Martell Martarita, and the Pomme Highball. Inspired by the festival itself, the food menu includes fried plantains, herb chicken with jollof rice, among others.

Davido first announced that the inaugural A.W.A.Y Festival would take place in 2022, but it was postponed due to the tragic passing of his son last October. Although Lagos, Nigeria is considered his home, the Grammy Award-winning singer was born in Atlanta, so this concert series was a return to a city that welcomed him with open arms.

Following collaborations with North American acts such as Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, Nas, and most recently with Chris Brown on the hit single “Sensational,” Davido has established himself as a bridge between continents, connecting both music and culture, further cementing his legacy in the entertainment industry.