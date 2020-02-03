Daniel Kaluuya And John Boyega Share Warm Welcome On EE BAFTAs Red Carpet

Photo credit should read Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Two of our favorite British talents shared a moment on the red carpet at the EE British Academy of Film and Television Awards on Sunday.

Actors Daniel Kaluuya and John Boyega shared a warm welcome while walking the carpet, embracing and smiling during their run-in.

The pair have been friends for quite a while. Prior to 2018’s Santa Barbara Film Festival, Boyega took to Twitter to share a story about how the pair met, revealing that Kaluuya shared advice with him that helped kickstart his career.

“A few years ago I waited at the stage door to meet Daniel after his phenomenal performance and he was kind enough to speak to me giving me much needed wisdom for the future,” the Star Wars actor wrote. “Cut to 2018 and we’re both being honored on the same night Congrats king.”

A few years ago I waited at the stage door to meet Daniel after his phenomenal performance and he was kind enough to speak to me giving me much needed wisdom for the future. Cut to 2018 and we’re both Being honoured on the same night Congrats king 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/5SG0tAFm0C — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) February 5, 2018

SBIFF 2018 Recap: Virtuosos Award Presented by @UGG



It was a pleasure to honor Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Hong Chau (Downsizing), John Boyega (Detroit), Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Mary J. Blige (Mudbound), and Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name) at last night’s event! pic.twitter.com/jheAOhsSUy — SBIFF (@SBIFF) February 5, 2018

Boyega and the Queen & Slim actor have also joked about possibly being Bad Boys 4 after film critic Rebecca Theodore-Vachon pitched the idea.

Call Kaluuya! We can hold it down in the UK. 😂 https://t.co/Lm5RteO4DP — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) January 22, 2020

“Someone texted me about this the other day. But not that. Maybe? Maybe…,” Kaluuya told PopBuzz. “Would I do Bad Boys 4?…It would be funny though. I’d consider it, yeah. But I think there’s another one, there’s another one…I wanna remake like an old school British TV show into a film. That’s what I would do. That would be fun… A Michael Caine situation or like, The Italian Job or something.”