10 Times Cynthia Erivo Was The Embodiment of A Petite Powerhouse

Actress, producer, singer, and prolific songwriter Cynthia Erivo has built a worthy resume of celebrated and well-received roles portraying historic Black women. Her autobiographical portrayal of Harriet Tubman in the film Harriet alone has earned the actress numerous accolades, including two Oscar nominations, two Golden Globe nominations, and four NAACP Image Award nominations. For her outstanding work in the Broadway adaptation of The Color Purple, Erivo became a Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner.

The critically-acclaimed actress will be honored during this year’s first-ever virtual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood ceremony airing on Essence.com and Essencestudios.com at 7 pm EST on April 22. As we prepare to celebrate her remarkable journey, we’re highlighting these key moments in the petite powerhouse’s career.