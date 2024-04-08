Cynthia Erivo Named Among Honorees At Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Cynthia Erivo attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo is receiving high recognition for her activism and advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community.

The actress will be honored by the Los Angeles LGBT Center, one of the world’s largest queer-serving nonprofit organizations, at their annual gala on May 18. Erivo will be receiving the Schrader Award.

Named for the late Rand Schrader, gay rights and AIDS activist and the first openly gay Judge to serve in the Los Angeles Municipal Court, the Schrader Award is handed to those who have demonstrated distinguished achievement in their field and activism on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’m thrilled to continue my support for the Los Angeles LGBT Center—an organization that does so much for our community,” Erivo said in a statement. “I can’t wait to celebrate with my fellow presenters and honorees, and of course, our queer family in LA.”

Joining Erivo in receiving honors for the evening are multidisciplinary visual artist Mickalene Thomas, accepting the Vanguard Award, and pop trio MUNA, accepting the Leslie Jordan Award for Excellence in the Arts.

Erivo has a big year ahead, as the near-EGOT actress and songstress will star alongside Ariana Grande in the film adaptation of Broadway hit musical Wicked, set for release in November 2024.