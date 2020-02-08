Cynthia Erivo Becomes Aretha Franklin In New Teaser For ‘Genius: Aretha’

National Geographic

National Geographic has shared a teaser for the next installment of their anthology series, Genius.

Genius: Aretha stars Harriet actress Cynthia Erivo as the Queen of Soul, with the series telling the story of Aretha Franklin’s rise to fame. The teaser includes glimpses of Franklin’s childhood, her life in the studio, and moments on stage.

It was first announced in October that Erivo would portray Franklin in NatGeo’s new series. Raphael Saadiq later joined as an executive music producer.

Erivo previously stated that she feels “privileged and excited” to portray the Queen of Soul, “To have the opportunity to bring her legacy to life and show the fullness of her being, her humanity, and brilliance is an honor. What I know and have learned about what my voice, as an artist, can do and the power in it has been highly influenced by Franklin.”

Genius: Aretha premieres May 25 at 9 pm EST on National Geographic.