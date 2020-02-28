Coming To Netflix: Madam C.J. Walker Series, New Season Of ‘On My Block’ Arrive In March

Netflix is gearing up to deliver some must-see titles next month.
The streaming giant recently shared its list of new TV and film titles coming in March, which features a new season of On My Block, a look at Madam C.J. Walker’s life with Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, and Uncorked, a drama about food and family starring Niecy Nash and Courtney B. Vance.
We’ve selected a few titles arriving soon that we think you’ll enjoy. Add them to your queue and dive in.
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker - March 20
Octavia Spencer becomes Madam C.J. Walker in Netflix's new series Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker. The limited series tells the story of Walker's life as she becomes the first African-American female self-made millionaire.
The Circle: Brazil - March 11
The most addictive reality show on Netflix heads to Brazil. The Circle follows a group of strangers who meet and communicate exclusively online as they compete for a cash prize. You can be yourself or someone else, form alliances, or just play for fun in this social media-inspired reality series.
On My Block: Season Three - March 11
Our Freeridge friends return with season three of On My Block, which sees the group tackling a new mystery after season two's cliffhanger. Monse, Jamal, Ruby, Cesar, and Jasmine are on the hunt for Lil' Ricky but someone's watching them too.
Uncorked - March 27
Niecy Nash, Courtney B. Vance, and Mamoudou Athie star in this Netflix original about a young man who decides to pursue his dream of becoming a master sommelier instead of joining the family's BBQ business.
Spenser Confidential - March 6
Winston Duke stars opposite Mark Wahlberg in this thrilling drama about a man, newly freed from prison, who's thrust back into Boston's underbelly after he begins investigating a murder.
The Letter for the King - March 20
This family-friendly fantasy follows the journey of a young man tasked with delivering a secret message to the king and saving the kingdom.
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution - March 25
Executive produced by Michelle and Barack Obama, Crip Camp is a stirring documentary from directors James Lebrecht and Nicole Newnham that focuses on Camp Jened, a summer camp for teens with disabilities that sparked a life-changing movement in the 1970s.
Dirty Money: Season Two - March 11
Netflix is back with a new season of Dirty Money, this time examining Jared Kushner's real estate empire and shady business dealings.