6 Black Women Christian Authors You Should Know

Summer is a season of fun, restoration, and for many, a time of leisure. While summer reading lists are usually all about travel adventures, exploring cultures, and budding romances, we wanted to put some titles on your radar that could possibly help fuel the soul as well as you compile your list of books to read.
Whether you’re a Gen Z-er who is just starting out on your journey of faith, or someone who has been a part of a church community for decades, the books written by the women Christian authors below include a little something for everyone. With the writers ranging from a millennial mom of young boys to a politician committed to teaching others the power of strategic prayer, and even a “millionaire mom” with a passion for empowering others to break free from poverty; these authors are committed to empowering Christian and secular audiences to reach for total life prosperity.
01
Sopha Rush
While sharing the gospel on social media has become trendy and at times even a mockery, Sopha Rush and her heart-felt prayers shared on Instagram stand out from the crowd. Rush, a Born-again believer, wife, and mom of boys has found a way to share encouragement and prayer in a manner that is relatable and practical for millennials. As the founder of Live Deeply Rooted and the co-host of the podcast Moms Actually, Rush features engaging faith-fueled content and products to her viewers and listeners, but she makes it clear that walking by faith is not always easy. In fact, her forthcoming devotional 100 Days of Living Deeply Rooted: A Devotional Journal which releases this July was created during one of the darkest seasons of her life. In a statement, Rush shared, “It is my hope to encourage those who have ever felt the way I once did–stuck, lonely, and in desperate need of clarity during a season of transition. As you are allowing your roots to go deeper, I pray that you stay connected to the Source, relying completely on God. I am so proud of you and cannot wait to see how God uses you in this new season you are about to walk into. Let Him be the One you lean into for your strength and guidance.” With this new book devotional, Rush invites viewers to embrace vulnerability and transparency as they lean into scripture for their spiritual strength.
02
Dr. Lenika Scott
With all of the world’s talk of hustling and the new normal of striving to have it all, the Bible-based principles for attaining success and reaching one’s God-given potential that Dr. Lenika Scott teaches about in her books and on her new podcast Faith, Family, and Finances with Lenika Scott are a breath of fresh air. In juxtaposition to contemporary notions of being the master of one’s own fate, Scott teaches that trusting God, studying scripture, and relying on the leading of the Holy spirit are the real keys to lasting success. In her newly released book Supernatural Wealth Transfer: It’s Time To Receive Your Harvest, this powerhouse prayer warrior, prophetess and intercessor teaches how to: break generational curses that cause patterns of poverty, identify blessing blockers, and how to embrace the supernatural from a Bible-based perspective. With her own personal life and affluent lifestyle as a living witness, Scott showcases the goodness of having a personal relationship with the Lord through her social media. Known as “The Millionaire Mom”, Scott, a dutiful mom of six daughters, not only embraces making a house a home, she also delights in teaching others how to develop a millionaire mindset. Scott’s posts are filled with positive, yet edifying content. Scott doesn’t just talk about faith, but rather it’s evident that she lives it. Her posts share rich posts that include: tips on being more sensitive to angelic activity, encouragement on walking by faith and so much more. In addition to her latest book, Supernatural Wealth Transfer Scott has also authored the books Angelic Allies and Fasting For A Breakthrough.
03
Kimberly Daniels
Apostle Kimberly Maria Daniels is a preacher, Bible teacher, intercessor and author whose life testimony speaks for itself. If being in a luke-warm church where the gifts of the five-fold ministry are not welcome is your tradition or norm, then the teachings and books written by Apostle Kimberly Daniels may not be for you. However, if you desire thorough and in-depth teachings on the power of prayer, flowing in the gifts of the Spirit, and embracing a Christian lifestyle of “no compromise”, then readers seeking wisdom and Godly counsel will gain much from her experiences and books. She’s been both a drug addict and a star track athlete. A politician who has served as the Representative for Florida House of Representatives District 14 from 2016 to 2020, and simultaneously a woman of faith who unapologetically casts out demons, Daniels is infamously known as the “demon buster”. A trailblazer when it comes to teaching others about the supernatural realm and how to pray strategically, Daniels stands out from other apostles and faith leaders due to her approachable, relatable persona. She has a heart for the downtrodden and a penchant for empowering those who have been broken and rejected by others. Her books don’t just teach on matters of faith, they empower whosoever will to break free from bondage, and take authority over their own lives through prayer as well. Some of Daniels’ more recent books include: Pray Out Loud: Your Voice Can Change The Atmosphere and Breaking the Power of Familiar Spirits. Her life is a testament to the reality that you do not have to be perfect to be used by God in ministry.
04
Irene Rollins
When it comes to church leaders and those who serve in ministry, it’s all too common to see the perfectly staged photos, media campaigns, and glossy messages. But, what happens when you are truly called to ministry or already serving as a minister and you have hidden shame and the not-so-perfect picture? In her new forthcoming book, Reframe Your Shame, Senior Pastor Irene Rollins addresses her own experience of what it was like being in full-time ministry, while battling an alcohol addiction. In the book, Rollins delves into relatable ways to replace shame with the truth of God’s love, compassion and healing. Rollins even provides advice on how churches can address hidden shame and sin. Additionally, a major underlying theme within the book is using Christ-centered approaches to recovery for total deliverance. As a wife and mother, Rollins understands all too well the positive impact that a praying husband or wife can have on their spouse’s addiction recovery, and her book shares the importance of authentic relationships that make room for transparency when a loved one is on the path to healing or recovery. As pastors with more than 25 years of experience in ministry, both Rollins and her husband founded the ministry TWO=ONE with the purpose to help build strong marriages that can have a powerful impact on communities.
05
Priscilla Shirer
Priscilla Shirer has a track-record of being consistent, compassionate and bold about publicly sharing the Gospel. Not only is Shirer a New York Times Best-Selling author and speaker, her God-given talents have opened doors for her to act in the faith-based films: Overcomer, I Can Only Imagine, and War Room. Co-founder of Going Beyond Ministries alongside her husband Jerry, Shirer is committed to sharing the “uncompromising truth of God’s word” and has written several books and bible studies such as: Divine Disruption, The Armor of God-Bible Study Book, Fervent: A Woman’s Battle Plan to Serious, Specific and Strategic Prayer, Awaken: 90 Days with the God Who Speaks among many others. Shirer has traveled the globe teaching the Gospel, and has spoken at renowned Christian conferences such as the Going Beyond Conference, Deeper Still Conference, the Women of Faith conference amongst many others. She even has a book series for tweens and teens called The Prince Warriors, and a book for young adult and teen girls entitled Radiant: His Light, Your Life For Teen Girls and Young Women. Her next title The Resolution for Women, New Revised Edition is due to be published November 15th, 2022.
06
Deborah Smith Pegues
Deborah Smith Pegues is a woman of faith and multi-hyphenate whose life serves as a witness that it is not where and how you begin that matters, but rather where you allow God to take you that matters most. Smith Pegues was once a maid, but that didn’t stop her from becoming a V.P. of a Fortune 500 company, a television host of a faith-based show, a highly sought-after communications strategist, and beyond. Smith Pegues motto is “Everything works together for my good; I’m never a victim”. As the author of more than 15 books including: The One-Minute Money Mentor For Women, Confronting Without Offending, Overcoming Worry and Anxiety, and How To Walk in Extreme Confidence. Smith Pegues is known for impacting the lives of both secular and faith-based audiences and demographics. One of her more recent books, Lead Like A Woman: Gain Confidence, Navigate Obstacles, Empower Others Smith Pegues shares expertise from her many years as an executive on how a woman’s female qualities can empower women to reach even greater heights. Within Lead Like A Woman she delves into powerful traits that can empower leaders. Smith Peques lives her life in such a way that exemplifies that you can be a woman of strong faith and conviction, and still be very effective in matters of business.
TOPICS: black authors Books christian