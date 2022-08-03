6 Black Women Christian Authors You Should Know

03

Kimberly Daniels

Apostle Kimberly Maria Daniels is a preacher, Bible teacher, intercessor and author whose life testimony speaks for itself. If being in a luke-warm church where the gifts of the five-fold ministry are not welcome is your tradition or norm, then the teachings and books written by Apostle Kimberly Daniels may not be for you. However, if you desire thorough and in-depth teachings on the power of prayer, flowing in the gifts of the Spirit, and embracing a Christian lifestyle of “no compromise”, then readers seeking wisdom and Godly counsel will gain much from her experiences and books. She’s been both a drug addict and a star track athlete. A politician who has served as the Representative for Florida House of Representatives District 14 from 2016 to 2020, and simultaneously a woman of faith who unapologetically casts out demons, Daniels is infamously known as the “demon buster”. A trailblazer when it comes to teaching others about the supernatural realm and how to pray strategically, Daniels stands out from other apostles and faith leaders due to her approachable, relatable persona. She has a heart for the downtrodden and a penchant for empowering those who have been broken and rejected by others. Her books don’t just teach on matters of faith, they empower whosoever will to break free from bondage, and take authority over their own lives through prayer as well. Some of Daniels’ more recent books include: Pray Out Loud: Your Voice Can Change The Atmosphere and Breaking the Power of Familiar Spirits. Her life is a testament to the reality that you do not have to be perfect to be used by God in ministry.