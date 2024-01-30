Exclusive Clip: ‘CHOIR’ Disney + Shows The Power Of Chosen Family

Disney + is lifting the curtain on the remarkable stories behind the choir stand of one of the nation’s most promising youth choirs.

CHOIR is a narrative of resilience, highlighting the magic of music and the power of chosen family. This 6-part docuseries follows the Detroit Youth Choir as they prep for the performance of a lifetime on one of the world’s biggest stages.

See their firsthand experience of the highs and lows of growing up in Detroit, balancing family, school, and athletics, while pursuing their dreams.

On the heels of their 2019 appearance on America’s Got Talent, the Detroit Youth Choir and its director, Anthony White, are at a pivotal moment as White is faced with the combined challenges of replacing several key choir members, keeping their name relevant in Detroit, and finding a way to put them back in the national spotlight.

In this exclusive clip, the kids open up about how much of a family the DYC has become for them.

Article continues after video.

All episodes of CHOIR will be available on Disney + starting January 31.