Chief To Chief: Cultivating Character

Psychologists suggest that most adults express themselves based on the

health of their inner child. If so, it is safe to assume that healthy “adulting”

results from the efforts made to raise healthy children. Those children then

grow up emotionally fueled, able to recognize and lean into their purpose—

and undeterred by the vulnerabilities of a broken inner child that might

otherwise weigh down the pace and effectiveness of what they are supposed

to do in the world. Imagine a future where every child’s unique gifts,

character and humanness are strictly protected and fiercely cherished, to

ensure that the child’s entry into adulthood is truly whole. In that scenario,

the child is thoroughly equipped for audacious acts that the community

awaits.

Meet 5-year-old Savannah McConneaughey, a newly minted prodigy whose

natural musical talent is being carefully nurtured by her parents. In early

2023, “Van Van” saw a huge number of mostly adult followers flocking to her

social media account, where she raps with a confidence that many grownups

strive to achieve. Whether freestyling lines like “Big van big dreams I got a

clear vision” or spitting lyrics on her new single, “Pull Out the Keys,” she’s

unconsciously speaking inspiration to girls her age and older.



McConneaughey “has been smiling since she came out,” her father, Reggie,

tells Wanga on a Sunday afternoon at their home in North Carolina. He

shares a tight and proud bond with his oldest daughter—and became her co-

conspirator when he posted what were, at first, just candid images of the

cutie. The camera loved her from the start. “I can show you a baby picture of

her just ready for the camera as soon as she comes out,” Reggie exclaims.

As a fan, and also as a believer that purpose precedes collective impact,

Wanga visited Van Van in her home state— to see how the character of such

a bright young spirit has helped her transcend assumptions about a child

being such an inspiration to others. What Wanga discovered is that Van Van

is surrounded by communal nurturing and anchored by her parents’ ability to

see and cultivate the very special little girl God saw fit to put in their care.

Van Van interviewed by ESSENCE CEO Caroline Wanga

During Wanga’s sit-down interview with Van Van, a tour of the studio she

records in, some scooter training and some time at a nearby playground, Van

Van’s kindness, talent, personality and spiritual maturity—she often

independently lets her parents know when the family needs to pray, in the

midst of various situations—were on full display. Throughout Wanga’s time

with her, Van Van provided hope for a future in which our children can

transition to adulthood joyfully, with excitement about delivering on their purpose. The unmitigated belief in that future—in which every child is

nurtured to their full potential, and therefore able to thrive in adulthood—is

the “chief” we invite you to realize in yourself and in those you have been

charged to care for, on behalf of humanity as a whole.

Caroline Wanga: Who is Van Van?

Van Van: Savannah Zoey McConneaughey. I’m the chief of “Pull Out the

Keys.”



Wanga: Why do you like to rap?

Van Van: Because I started at 2 years old. I like rapping. It’s my favorite thing

to do. My favorite thing about rapping is, I can be myself—and I do the things

I like by rapping, and me and my dad listen to beats.

Van Van and ESSENCE CEO Caroline Wanga, shot by Alycee Byrd

Wanga: You have a new album coming out, right?

Van Van: Van Van. We were going to do a video on Halloween, but I was not

feeling well. It’s about driving a car, a robo car that drives by itself. It’s about

a car and the keys.



Wanga: Is this the studio where you recorded your song?

Van Van: I went to this studio that we’re at right now. I like these animal

prints.



Wanga: The magazine that you’re going to be in, it’s called ESSENCE. Have

you ever heard of it?

Van Van: Yes. ESSENCE Festival. I performed there.



Wanga: So, when we are done with all of this, you will be in the pages of

ESSENCE magazine. ESSENCE is 53 years old—I know, that’s a big number,

isn’t it? But it is 53 years old, and for 53 years, the readers of that magazine

have seen wonderful Black girls like you, and now you get to be one, too.

And when you are 50 years old, there’s going to be another 5-year-old girl,

and she’s going to see that Van Van was in the magazine at 5 years old, and

guess what she’s going to say?

Van Van: “I want to be like Van Van!”

Wanga: What do you want to be when you grow up?

Van Van: I want to be an actress. It’s my other favorite thing to do.

Van Van and ESSENCE CEO Caroline Wanga, shot by Alycee Byrd

Wanga: Tell me about mommy and daddy.

Van Van: My dad, we work on the raps, and I do the lyrics, and my dad helps

me do the song. My mom is really my stylist. She’s the greatest stylist in the

world, because she does my hair, she dresses my clothes so bomb, like I’m

the fanciest girl in the world—and I just love her and my dad.

Wanga: What advice would you give to other girls like you who want to rap?

Van Van: Just work hard, listen to your parents and always be yourself.

CREDITS: Photography by Alycee Byrd