Black celebrities from the worlds of comedy and gospel will lend their perspectives in a new documentary series promising to peel back the layers of Black church culture.

According to Deadline, producer Charles D. King has teamed with Nigerian-American LGBTQ activist and filmmaker Nneka Onuorah on her limited documentary series Truth Be Told, an examination of the ideals, values, and practices of African-American Christian congregational worship.



According to Deadline, comedians Cedric the Entertainer and Kev On Stage, comedic actress Tichina Arnold, gospel artists Warryn and Erica Campbell, and actors and gospel stars David and Tamela Mann, to name a few, have all signed on to provide their individual perspectives on the nature and culture of the Black church in interview segments to be featured in the docuseries.

The four-part series will be funded and produced by King’s company, Macro Television Productions. Onuorah will serve as director and executive producer via her Nneka Productions, LLC imprint.



Onurah gained industry recognition with her first feature film, The Same Difference, a documentary covering internalized homophobia in the Black lesbian community which was nominated for a 2016 GLAAD award for Most Outstanding Documentary. She’s also well known for her recent work with Vice, a docuseries focusing on current ballroom culture called My House and Amazon reality competition, Big Grrrls, in collaboration with Lizzo.

No word yet on when the docuseries will be released or where it will be available to view. However, Macro Television Studios executive also produces drama series Raising Dion and Gentefied, both centering on families of color, each of which is entering its second season at Netflix.