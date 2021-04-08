Calling All Aspiring & Established Film & Television Creatives! ESSENCE Hollywood House Is Back

Are you an aspiring actress, actor, screenwriter, producer, director, photographer, costume designer, video editor—or someone who’s just curious about what it’s really like to pursue a career in Hollywood from in front of the camera or behind the scenes?

Well, we’ve got you covered!

ESSENCE Hollywood House is going virtual & you’re invited! Click HERE to find out how you can join us !

Closing out ESSENCE’s Oscar-week activities and hosted by actress Storm Reid, the second-annual ESSENCE House Hollywood will stream on essence.com and essencestudios.com, beginning at 7PM EST on Friday, April 23. This year’s event will return as a completely virtual experience and will see familiar faces from your favorite television shows and films join some of the industry’s most talented behind-the-scenes masterminds to lead interactive conversations, virtual panels, masterclasses, fireside chats and more.

Launched in 2020, ESSENCE Hollywood House aims to spark meaningful conversation and action to drive more inclusion, Black ownership, and representation in Hollywood, while also providing an opportunity for Black creatives – aspiring and established – to educate, collaborate and empower one another with a purpose.

For more information and to register for free, visit the official event website HERE.