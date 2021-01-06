Dr. Dre Rushed To ICU After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

Update: 11:06 pm

Dr. Dre’s team has issued a statement from the rapper on his condition: “Thanks to my family, friends, and fans for their interest and well wishes,” the statement reads. “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

Dr. Dre is reportedly being treated at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after reportedly suffering a brain aneurysm on Monday.

According to multiple sources, the 55-year-old music mogul remains “stable” and “lucid” as of Tuesday, and TMZ reported that he was taken directly to intensive care, where he currently waits to be treated. Medical staff are reportedly trying to pinpoint what is causing the bleeding on the brain.

The news comes just three months after the music mogul won a legal battle against his estranged wife Nicole Young. A judge turned down her request to expedite a claim requesting $2 million in living expenses each month and $5 million in lawyer fees.

The six-time Grammy Award-winning producer and engineer has a storied career in hip-hop. Born in Compton, he broke out as a co-founding member of N.W.A, then went on to have success one-half of Death Row Records, which produced some of the most classic albums.



Along with crafting music for Eminem, Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Anderson Paak, and many more, Dr. Dre is known as a Los Angeles legend. He also found success outside of rap, producing Top 10 pop hits for Gwen Stefani, Michel’le, and Mary J. Blige, and founded Beat Electronics in 2008 with Jimmy Iovine.

This is still a developing story.