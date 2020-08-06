With so much going on in the world, self-care seems like a necessary form of survival.

We don’t have to remind you what we’re up against, but for the record: a novel coronavirus is still ravaging the U.S. because of total lack of governmental leadership, a racial reckoning is happening in every facet of society and children (in some parts of the country) are being forced to go back to school even as millions have died from the virus.

We’re still not used to working from home. We still miss our friends because we’re trying to be responsible and self-isolate and we’re still missing our old ways of life.

For the July/August issue of ESSENCE, psychologist Dr. Thema Bryant-Davis helped us hand-select books that really speak to our need for care, compassion, empathy and real-life tactics on how to cope.