In the scholarly magazine Callaloo, lesbian poet Audre Lorde once said, “My sexuality is part and parcel of who I am, and my poetry comes from the intersection of me and my worlds.”

Lorde, in her life and in her writings, dismantled so many systems that tried to diminish her and her family. She outlines the lessons learned in her seminal text Sister Outsider (Penguin Classics, $26), the feminist’s classic tome of 15 essays and speeches, originally published in 1984.

The work tackles the junctions of racism, sexism, classism, ageism and sexuality in persuasive reflections, which have stood the test of time. Reissued with a bold new cover and an illuminating foreword by poet Mahogany L. Browne, Lorde’s generational truths still cut deep into the darkened soul of America. Sister Outsider’s teachings, by one of our most revered elder stateswomen, should be read by everyone.

