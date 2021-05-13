Loading the player…

During the 2021 ESSENCE I Am Speaking Summit, ESSENCE Studios Co-Founder and Executive Producer Sidra Smith gathered three dynamic Black women who work as directors, producers, writers or actresses in Ghana’s entertainment industry for an important conversation about the work ahead towards bridging the gap between the African and African-American fine arts industries.

In addition to sharing some of the work they’re each doing to increase opportunities for creatives in Ghana and across The Continent, An African City Creator Nicole Amarteifio, Actress, Host & Producer Joselyn Dumas, and Africa Creative Agency Co-Founder Yvette Gayle also spoke on the dire need for better representation of true, more diverse African and African-American narratives in Hollywood. Plus, the panel went deep into why now is the time for both cultures to unite and support each other to combat the misinformation spread by Western media’s constantly inaccurate portrayal of our communities.

Watch the video above to hear this conversation in full and then be sure to head over to www.essencestudios.com for more of everything you missed at the first-ever ESSENCE I Am Speaking Summit.

The ESSENCE I Am Speaking Summit is presented by Coca-Cola.