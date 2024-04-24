Hulu’s New Documentary Highlights The Story And Impact Of Black Twitter

Photo Credit: CLARENCE WILLIAMS/DISNEY

The trailer for Hulu’s highly-anticipated documentary Black Twitter: A People’s History is finally here. Based on Jason Parham’s WIRED article “A People’s History of Black Twitter,” this series charts the rise, movements, voices, and memes that made Black Twitter an influential and dominant force on the internet.

Helmed by Prentice Penny in his nonfiction directorial debut, the three-part docuseries pays homage to the impact of Black Twitter, and features voices from the powerful online community such as stand-up comic W. Kamau Bell, media personality Kid Fury, journalists Jemele Hill, Wesley Lowery and April Reign, authors Roxane Gay and Luvvie Ajayi, trans activist Raquel Willis, and many more.

“When I was looking for my next project, Black Twitter: A People’s History excited me because I knew it would be a challenge and make me feel scared again creatively,” Penny says. “ If we don’t document our history, who will? Making this docuseries with Onyx Collective showed me that the power was never in the platform; it was always in us. As expected, Black Twitter has many thoughts, and I can’t wait to see who all gon’ be there on May 9!”

Take a look at the trailer for Black Twitter: A People’s History below.