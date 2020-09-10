Another ‘Black-ish’ Spin-Off ‘Old-ish’ In Development At ABC

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is busy.

It seems the TV writer and creator is working with ABC on another spin-off of his hit family comedy. This time, it’s called Old-ish, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and it would star the onscreen parents of Andre Johnson (Anthony Anderson), ESSENCE’s Black Women In Hollywood honoree Jenifer Lewis and Laurence Fishburne.

In the series, the two would, of course, reprise their hilarious roles as Ruby Johnson and Earl “Pops” Johnson. Old-ish would follow the pair as they rekindle a romance while moving into a new Los Angeles neighborhood that’s going through gentrification. And if you know anything about Ruby and Pops, there’s bound to be some hilarious pain points.

Barris, who has an overall deal with Netflix currently, would write Old-ish. The series would be executive produced by Barris, Fishburne, who’s also an executive producer on the Emmy Award-winning series Black-ish, and Brian Dobbins, who’s also an EP on Black-ish along with the show’s other spin-off’s Grown-ish and Mixed-ish.

While Black-ish premiered on ABC back in 2014, due to its success it spawned two other spin-offs Grown-ish, starring Yara Shahidi, in 2018, and Mixed-ish, starring Tika Sumpter, a year later.