Every Black Entertainer Honored By GLAAD For Their Commitment To Inclusivity Over The Years

The first GLAAD Media Awards were held on April 29, 1990, at the Time & Life Building in New York City. Thirty-one years later, the award ceremony will look a bit different this April when the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation takes things virtual as they “recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community and the issues that affect their lives.”

GLAAD is partnering with Google to exclusively premiere the ceremony on the alliance’s YouTube channel on Thursday, April 8 at 8 pm ET. And for the first time ever, the virtual ceremony will also stream on Hulu immediately after at 10 pm ET. Among 198 nominees this year are The Old Guard starring Kiki Layne, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom starring the late Chadwick Boseman, and ESSENCE’s own cover story “Why Billy Porter is a National Treasure” written by Tre’vell Anderson.

As we eagerly await the news of the winners from the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, which will be hosted by Niecy Nash, we’re taking a look back at the Black honorees who have been recognized for the committment to inclusion over the years.