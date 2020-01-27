Dr. Who just introduced the very first Black actress and character to inhabit the show’s title role.

The BBC One series, which has been running for over fifty years, revealed that a woman named Ruth was actually a version of the doctor, who was never seen before until its latest episode.

Fans were shocked to learn that Ruth, who had been previously introduced as a kind, quiet resident of a picturesque town, was now apart of a long standing legacy of day saving time lords.

Ruth is portrayed by veteran actress Jo Martin, who expressed her excitement about appearing in the historical role on Twitter, calling it her “dream job,” beside a heart eyed emoji.

I can’t wait either!!! Dream Job.😍 https://t.co/mmXanze8Fc — jo martin (@therealjomartin) January 13, 2020

Ruth’s character is the second doctor to upend the traditional casting model on the show. This season Jodie Whittaker became the very first woman to ever be assigned the titular role when she was announced as the thirteenth doctor.

Dr. Who airs Sundays on BBC One and BBC AMERICA at 8 p.m. ET.

Share :