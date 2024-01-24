BJ The Chicago Kid Shows Us Why ‘Gravy’ Is Good For The Soul

Photo credit: Micaiah Carter

When you think about a good, southern gravy, it’s the ideal accompaniment that sets a meal off. It’s the unsung hero at the table — while possibly meant for just an entree or a side, the flavor bleeds over into the rest of the plate, and yet, still manages to make everything taste appetizing.

That’s the thought process behind BJ The Chicago Kid’s latest album, Gravy. “The gravy is just what it is, the gravy has existed long before us, and honestly, the gravy is nothing but the granddaddy of the sauce,” BJ explains. “It’s the swag, it’s the umph, it’s the confidence. It’s the fearlessness, the audacity, the boldness. That’s exactly what it is.”

Photo credit: Micaiah Carter

The seven-time Grammy nominated artist, a proud church kid, lends himself well to the execution of the album, which was co-produced by Yeti Beats. Released in November, most of the album was conceived in five days at the renowned Royal Studios in Memphis, Tennessee. “To be in that studio alone was magical, Royal Studios, where Al Green created all of his hits, and many other people created hits that we came to love over time and we never knew where it was recorded or its origin began. That’s the place — it’s like recording in a museum,” BJ says of Royal Studios. “Everything was paused from when Al Green left and pressed play when we walked in the door. Everything was still there the same, so we got to touch and play and record and create on the same stuff that our heroes have. These historical songs that we will never ever let go have been recorded on, that was a moment in itself.”

It’s perhaps why Gravy feels laced with a grooviness that we haven’t seen since the dawn of our beloved Black artists like Al Green. The album marks another contribution to the seeming uptick in funky, 70s-esque music we’ve been getting a taste of as of late. The album is inundated with chord progressions that feel somewhere between Motown, Chicago stepping music, and disco, creating a fusion that sets the perfect backdrop for the soulful and danceable vibes throughout the tracks.

The album features fellow R&B heavyweights such as Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire, Andra Day, The Indications, and Robert Glasper, plus appearances from Chloë Bailey, Coco Jones, Cory Henry, and rapper Freddie Gibbs. “Having him on the album, he was an inspiration to my life and my career,” BJ recalls of working with Bailey. The goal with Gravy was to create a timeless album, and much like food, the richness of gravy parallels the depth in music, where every note contributes to the overall harmony. This connection is particularly apt, given that much of Gravy is reminiscent of a film score, a deliberate choice made by BJ that enhances the album’s immersive quality. “I really wanted to create a time capsule,” BJ says. “All of these things together, makes it its own thing. They’ve invited that same timeless recipe within their own craft separately, so to come together and do it, makes it even more a really amazing type of gumbo.”

In choosing the title Gravy for the album, he encapsulates the essence of Blackness. “I’m a [n-word.] This is what we do — it’s certain things that are in our blood that make us feel good. I think this album is a soundtrack to a feel-good time, whether you’re playing cards, a Friendsgiving, washing your car, or you need a second away from the world we live in. It’s that time for you to recharge you for that special person you know you are — it’s that bridge to whatever else you’re trying to do, so gravy is that on a plate too. Even when it gets on stuff that it doesn’t belong on, it still makes it taste a little bit better sometimes. It’s that gravy to life.”

BJ The Chicago Kid has always been an artist to dabble and dibble across genres, but on Gravy, he further solidifies this notion with melodies that seamlessly traverse the musical spectrum, showcasing his versatility in blending influences into a cohesive and infectious experience. “It’s crazy, [growing up] my dad played a lot of Luther Vandross, and Babyface,” BJ explains. “When you hear ‘Best Night,’ that reminds me so much of a Luther groove on that piano. In a perfect world, Luther would be singing the hook. With Babyface, it helped me understand the simplicity of writing songs that still mean the world to people. He finds the thinnest thread and makes it the most important thread throughout the whole garment.”

Rounding out at right under an hour, Gravy takes you through a world of emotions, with no skips. You’ll feel the soul on “Never Change,” with Phillip Bailey, the haunting yet beautiful heartbreak of “Liquor Store In The Sky,” the confidence of “Get Loose,” and the sweetness of “Honey.”

It’s on the track “Liquor Store In The Sky,” with Gibbs where you can sense the embodiment of gravy. It’s where it becomes more than just an enhancement to a meal, but it becomes a comforting embrace in a warm, familial gathering, wrapping itself around the meal, much like laughter envelops a room. It’s what becomes a passing memory when those you love have passed away. Just as a well-made gravy enhances the flavor of a dish, adding depth and richness, the bonds of kinship deepen with each passing moment.

“It’s simply a song of missing someone that you know would love to see where you are now. Would’ve love to continue the journey with you to help you get where you are. Somebody that you miss that you still think about all the time. Those memories, those thoughts that you cherish, this song is that,” BJ adds. “In the hood, some people drink together, this song is where we meet again, in the ‘Liquor Store In The Sky.’”

However, tracks such as “Honey” and “Get Loose” take a more upbeat approach, infusing the album with vibrant energy and infectious rhythms that invite listeners to let loose and immerse themselves in the lively soundscape.

Photo credit: Micaiah Carter

“It’s theater of the mind,” BJ says of the album. “Everything there [on the album] is there for an intentional purpose, to create an intentional world and a universe for you to kind of dwell in and see and feel different things. All the movies in our head are different. It’s always interesting to see what people do with the song, or what the song does for them. As an artist you just put it out.”

‘Gravy’ is available on all streaming platforms.