Big Boi has solidified his name among the greats when it comes to lyricism and his influence in taking southern rap — specifically Atlanta hip-hop — mainstream. That’s why when it comes to claims the rapper who makes up one half of the duo Outkast is underrated he simply says: “Mother f-ckers can’t see me. I’m like the boogeyman, the real rap Thanos.”

Fans will indeed have a chance to see Big Boi in Los Angeles on August 24 as he co-headlines the MLS All-Star Concert presented by Heineken with DJ Kaytranada. Promising a performance that’s “high power” and “high energy,” Big Boi is bringing along long-time collaborator Sleepy Brown and DJ Cut Master Swift for his set. “We’ll be performing some new material from our new album the Big Sleepover that’s coming out soon,” he shares. “We’re just ready to rock.”

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown’s collaborative album is set for release August 27 after being delayed due to COVID-19. Last month, the duo released the single “lowercase (no cap)” featuring Killer Mike and they plan to drop the next track, “The Big Sleep is Over,” featuring Kay-I, prior to the new EP launch. As for the significance of song and album title Big Boi says, “It’s time to wake up, live your life. Recognize what you’re here for and put your best foot forward and go for it.”

Check out our full interview with Big Boi in the video above. Tickets for the MLS All-Star Game are available at mlssoccer.com/all-star.