Beyoncé Teases New Single With Ron Isley, ‘Make Me Say It Again, Girl’

After dominating the charts as a solo artist for the last week with her highly-anticipated dance album RENAISSANCE, Beyoncé is still reminding her fans that she’s that girl with a new single.

iHeartRadio shared the world premiere of “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” Beyoncé’s first-ever collaboration with Ron Isley and The Isley Brothers.

True to the throwback feel that Beyoncé is expressing in this era, the new single, slated for release on Friday, August 12, is a remake of The Isley Brothers’ 1975 hit of the same name from their album The Heat Is On, their first No. 1 title on the Billboard 200.

Fans were understandably sent into a frenzy as the snippet of the two crooners made the rounds on social media. This also marks Beyoncé’s first collaborative project in two years’ time. The last artist collaboration she completed was on 2020’s “Savage (Remix)” with Megan Thee Stallion.

Beyonce tends to take long hiatuses between collaboration singles in general, as prior to Savage, she was last heard collaborating with husband Jay-Z and DJ Khaled on 2018’s “Top Off,” from Khaled’s Father of Asahd album.

Ron Isley excitedly shared a snippet for his fans after the single’s big iHeart Radio premiere. Take a listen below: